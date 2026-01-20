Lego unveils 2,102-piece Golden Retriever Puppy set

By Julia Gomez USA Today

Another pup is joining Lego’s pet collection, and this one “has big Golden Retriever energy,” the company said on Monday, Jan. 19, in an Instagram post.

The Lego Icons Golden Retriever Puppy set, which looks like a golden retriever puppy wearing a blue collar with a gold tag, can be posed in different positions, according to Lego’s website. It includes ‌2,102 pieces and is recommended for adults 18 years of age or older.

The puppy ‌joins other pet sets, like the 1,722-piece ‌Lego Disney 101 Dalmatians Puppy set and the 1,710-piece Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat.

Here’s what to know, including how much it costs and how to preorder your set.

How much is the Lego Golden Retriever ​Puppy set? Cost, when it ships.

The Lego set ‌retails for $139.99 (excluding taxes and ⁠other fees) and is available for pre-order on Lego’s website. It is set to ship on Sunday, Feb.1, ‌according to Lego.

Customers may purchase only 3 sets.

Shop Lego Golden Retriever Puppy set

What is the recommended age for the Lego Golden Retriever Puppy?

The Lego set ‌is recommended for adults 18 and older, like other sets in the Lego Icons line.

The Lego sets rated 18+ are more advanced than other sets and may also include more pieces ‌and complex designs. According ​to the ‌Lego website, the sets are “designed specifically for adults” to “unplug, unbox and unwind.”

How big is the Lego Golden Retriever Puppy?

Once built, the 2,102-piece Lego set is nearly a foot tall, ‌standing 11.5 inches.

How is the Lego set posable?

The Lego Icons Golden Retriever Puppy’s head, ears and tail can be posed to create dog expressions, ​according to Lego. Its front paw can be lifted, and its mouth opens to allow builders to add a pink tongue made from Lego “for a wide range of lovable expressions.”

The Lego set also features rows ⁠of small teeth.