The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
30°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ESPN2

4 p.m.: Murray State at Drake CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Xavier at Creighton FS1

4 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Chattanooga ESPNU

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona FS1

6 p.m.: Washington at Nebraska Big Ten

6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Illinois State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Fresno State at New Mexico CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga KHQ

6:30 p.m.: Washington State at San Diego ESPN+

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports

8 p.m.: San Diego State at Grand Canyon FS1

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Cleveland at Charlotte ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee ESPN

Golf

11:30 p.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf

11 a.m.: Korn Ferry: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Detroit at Toronto TNT

6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Seattle TNT

Soccer, men, UEFA Champions League

9:45 a.m.: Atletico Madrid at Galatasaray CBS Sports

Noon: PSV at Newcastle United CBS Sports

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM

6:30 p.m.: Washington State at San Diego 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change