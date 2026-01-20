On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ESPN2
4 p.m.: Murray State at Drake CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Xavier at Creighton FS1
4 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Chattanooga ESPNU
6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona FS1
6 p.m.: Washington at Nebraska Big Ten
6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Illinois State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Fresno State at New Mexico CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga KHQ
6:30 p.m.: Washington State at San Diego ESPN+
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports
8 p.m.: San Diego State at Grand Canyon FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Cleveland at Charlotte ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee ESPN
Golf
11:30 p.m.: DP World: Dubai Desert Classic Golf
11 a.m.: Korn Ferry: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Detroit at Toronto TNT
6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Seattle TNT
Soccer, men, UEFA Champions League
9:45 a.m.: Atletico Madrid at Galatasaray CBS Sports
Noon: PSV at Newcastle United CBS Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM
6:30 p.m.: Washington State at San Diego 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
