What to stream: These films showcase the many talents of Rebecca Ferguson

Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

This week’s AI action thriller “Mercy” isn’t quite the ideal showcase for the talents of Swedish superstar Rebecca Ferguson. The actress burst onto the international scene in 2015 with her memorable supporting turn in “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” as the feisty Ilsa Faust, launching her as a fully formed movie star (she had been appearing in Swedish TV and film for 15 years already).

While Ferguson is known for her steely action roles, she has quite the range, appearing in horror, musicals and more, and so if “Mercy” isn’t quite doing it for you, here’s a list of her best films and where to stream them.

Of course, start with Ilsa Faust, who made an indelible impression on the “Mission: Impossible” series. If you can’t rewatch all eight movies (a true treat), take a spin through some of the best entries, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Are they they best because Ferguson’s in them? Probably. Stream installments five, six and seven, “Rogue Nation” (2015), “Fallout” (2018) — possibly the best action spy thriller ever made — and “Dead Reckoning Part One” (2023) on Paramount+.

Ferguson also appeared in the under-the-radar “Alien” riff “Life” in 2017, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds. Is it derivative of the Ridley Scott masterpiece? Well yes, but it’s still fun. Rent Daniel Espinosa’s film on all platforms.

In 2017, Ferguson also proved she could easily do musicals as well as action and sci-fi, appearing in Michael Gracey’s circus musical fever dream “The Greatest Showman.” With songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, this passion project of star Hugh Jackman also features Zac Efron, Zendaya and Michelle Williams. Is it ridiculous? Yes. Will the songs take up residence in your head? Also yes. Stream it on Disney+.

Ferguson has an aura of cool intensity that directors have put to good use with her heroic roles, but what about villains? In 2019, Mike Flanagan cast Ferguson as a villain, and the actress instantly made Rose the Hat an icon in Flanagan’s “The Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep.” Somehow it feels like this film is underrated, and it’s worth catching up with if you haven’t seen it, for Ferguson’s performance alone. Rent it on digital platforms.

Also underrated is the 2021 dystopian climate change thriller “Reminiscence,” reuniting Ferguson and Jackman in a noirish romance set in the near future. Give this one a chance and rent it on all digital platforms.

Ferguson is also an integral part of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” movies, as Lady Jessica Atreides, the mother of Paul Atreides and Bene Gesserit high priestess. It’s a role that allows her to combine her action hero skills with her intense, inscrutable presence, bridging the gap between hero and villain. Stream “Dune: Part One” and “Dune: Part Two” on HBO Max.

She also knows when to collaborate with a great director, and last year, Ferguson was the best part of Kathryn Bigelow’s nuclear nail-biter “A House of Dynamite,” playing a security specialist in the White House. If only the whole movie focused on Ferguson’s Captain Olivia Walker. Stream “A House of Dynamite” on Netflix.

