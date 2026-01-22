2026 Oscar nominations: The complete list of nominees

Leonardo DiCaprio in "One Battle After Another." (Warner Bros. Pictures)

By Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — “Sinners” has made Oscars history.

The 98th Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday and Ryan Coogler’s musical horror earned 16 overall nominations, breaking the record for the most nominations for a film previously held by “All about Eve” (1950), “Titanic” (1997) and “La La Land” (2016). “Sinners’” nominations include best picture, directing, original screenplay and individual acting nods for stars Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedic political thriller “One Battle After Another” followed with 13 total nominations, which included nods for picture, directing, adapted screenplay and actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ alien comedy “Bugonia,” Chloé Zhao’s tragic Shakespeare drama “Hamnet,” Joseph Kosinski’s racing drama “F1,” Guillermo del Toro’s gothic monster mash “Frankenstein,” Josh Safdie’s ping-pong picture “Marty Supreme,” Brazilian political thriller “The Secret Agent,” Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value” and Clint Bentley’s lyrical period piece “Train Dreams” rounded out the nominees for best picture.

Performers from both “The Secret Agent” and “Sentimental Value” also earned acting nominations, making it another banner year for international features. Other top nominees include “Frankenstein,” “Marty Supreme” and “Sentimental Value,” which earned nine nods apiece.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominations at the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. See the full list of nominees below.

Best picture

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Actor in a supporting role

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Directing

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Adapted screenplay

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy

“Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“Train Dreams,” Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Original screenplay

“Blue Moon,” Robert Kaplow

“It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi

“Marty Supreme,” Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein

“Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Documentary feature

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Documentary short

“All the Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

Animated feature

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Animated short

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Cinematography

“Frankenstein,” Dan Laustsen

“Marty Supreme,” Darius Khondji

“One Battle After Another,” Michael Bauman

“Sinners,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Train Dreams,” Adolpho Veloso

Costume design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Deborah L. Scott

“Frankenstein,” Kate Hawley

“Hamnet,” Malgosia Turzanska

“Marty Supreme,” Miyako Bellizzi

“Sinners,” Ruth E. Carter

Film editing

“F1,” Stephen Mirrione

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Andy Jurgensen

“Sentimental Value,” Olivier Bugge Coutté

“Sinners,” Michael P. Shawver

International feature

“It Was Just an Accident” (France)

“The Secret Agent” (Brazil)

“Sentimental Value” (Norway)

“Sirât” (Spain)

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Tunisia)

Live-action short

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Makeup and hairstyling

“Frankenstein,” Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

“Kokuho,” Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

“Sinners,” Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

“The Smashing Machine,” Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

“The Ugly Stepsister,” Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Original score

“Bugonia,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Frankenstein,” Alexandre Desplat

“Hamnet,” Max Richter

“One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood

“Sinners,” Ludwig Goransson

Original song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied To You” from “Sinners”

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Production design

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Sound

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”

Casting

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sinners”