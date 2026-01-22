SCOPE vehicle hits pedestrian after running a red light in Spokane Valley

A vehicle from a Spokane County nonprofit that supports law enforcement hit a pedestrian crossing the street on Thursday morning after running a red light in Spokane Valley.

Walter Faulkner, 77, was driving the SCOPE vehicle westbound at 9300 East Montgomery Avenue when he hit 61-year-old Joan Martin around 7:45 a.m., according to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell. SCOPE, the Sheriff’s Community Oriented Policing Effort, is a group of volunteers who work in tandem with local law enforcement to boost safety and community engagement.

Riddell said Martin has minor injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. She is expected to make a full recovery, Riddell said.

Faulkner was charged with failure to obey a traffic light, Riddell said.