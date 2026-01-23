Deadline for Washington hunter reports approaching

Hunters have until Jan. 31 to submit how they fared during turkey and big game seasons.

Hunter reports are required in Washington for each deer, elk, bear, cougar and turkey tag as well as for each special hunt permit awarded. Those reports are required whether the tag holders hunted or not.

If hunters fail to make reports, the Washington state Department Fish and Wildlife Department will add a $10 administrative fee when hunters purchase the 2026-27 license, according to a news release.

For those hunters who have special permits that allow them to hunt beyond Jan. 31, their hunter reports will be due within 10 days of the close of those seasons.

Cougar tag reports are due by March 31, but the state does not levy the $10 fee with this reporting requirement.