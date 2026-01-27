Spokane woman arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill a Minneapolis FBI agent and his family

A Spokane woman is in federal custody this week after allegedly threatening to kill a Minneapolis FBI agent, according to court records.

The woman, identified in documents as 18-year-old Brenna Doyle, is accused of leaving three voicemails of threats to injure the agent, their spouse and their daughter on Jan. 16.

Renee Good, a 27-year-old Minneapolis woman, was killed by a federal agent on Jan. 7 while in her car. The FBI was initially called, but the main agent assigned to investigate the fatal shooting abruptly resigned, according to reporting from NBC News. The shooting sparked massive backlash across the nation as many protesters and politicians decried the actions of federal agents.

The documents do not the basis of the allegations, the Star Tribune reported she may have found the agent’s name based on a stolen ID from a car during a period of unrest in the city. The agent is unnamed.

Doyle is charged with three federal crimes in total, each sentence ranging from one to 10 years in prison depending on the nature of the threat.

The Minneapolis FBI called the voicemails “disturbing.”

“IF you threaten to harm law enforcement officers or their families, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable,” the agency wrote on social media.

Doyle’s next appearance in federal court is Wednesday.