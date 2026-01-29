Bill establishing program helping neurodivergent people interact with police advances in Washington House committee

By Lucille Stutesman The Spokesman-Review

OLYMPIA – People with autism and other neurodivergence could receive help interacting with police officers under a new bill unanimously advanced by the state House Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

The bill would establish an opt-in Blue Envelope program for neurodivergent people. The state would issue blue envelopes which would hold the person’s vehicle registration, proof of insurance and an emergency contact. It also would have instructions for the driver on how to interact with police officers should they be pulled over.

On the police side, the envelope would include information on what accommodations the person needs.

The envelopes would not come at a cost for drivers. The program would cost the Washington State Patrol $76,000 for training associated with the program and the Department of Licensing $14,000 each year to produce and mail the envelopes.

People with autism, who fall under the neurodivergent umbrella, tend to get overstimulated by the flashing lights and loud noises like those from police cars.

“Somebody with autism could be disturbed by that, so they’re explaining it on the envelope, so they understand,” said Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, the bill’s sponsor. “Amazing, the information this envelope holds.”

Neurodivergence includes people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, learning disabilities and mental health conditions. No doctor’s note or disclosure would be needed to opt into the program.

Eslick said police interactions can become deadly when officers fail to understand the specific needs of neurodivergent people.

“I believe that this program can save lives,” she said. “We could save lives with a simple program.”

Rep. Brandy Donaghy, D-Mill Creek, has a son with autism and said the program would help him with dealing with the police.

“When he’s interacting with the police, it will be good for him to have some tools,” she said.

John Lemus, an administrator for disability advocacy group AtWork, said he has been tracking similar programs across the nation. He noted they had been successful in other states.

“Anything we can do to accommodate people with disabilities when dealing with the police is going to lead to better outcomes for everyone,” he said.