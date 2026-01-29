Dear Annie: No compromise when it comes to the dogs

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’m one of those people who talks to her dogs like they’re little roommates. I don’t mean baby-talk nonstop, but yes, I tell them, “Good morning.” Yes, I apologize if I step over them. And yes, I know exactly which squeaky toy means “play” versus “comfort.”

I have two dogs: Daisy, who’s 12 and moves like an old lady in slippers, and Moose, who’s 5 and believes every delivery driver is his best friend. They were with me through my hardest years – including a time when I’d come home to a silent house and feel my throat tighten before I even took my shoes off.

Here’s the problem: I’m dating a man I really like. He’s steady. He’s thoughtful. He opens doors, not in a showy way but in a way that makes me feel safe. He’s the kind of person who texts, “Did you get home OK?” and actually means it.

But he doesn’t like dogs. Not fear. Not allergy. Just … dislike. He tolerates them the way someone tolerates a loud neighbor. He avoids touching them. If Moose leans against his leg, he steps away. He’s mentioned – twice now – that “eventually” we’d have to talk about “what happens with the dogs” if this gets serious.

The first time he said it, I laughed because I assumed he didn’t realize what he was asking. The second time, I didn’t laugh. He said, “I’m not trying to be cruel, I just don’t want to live with animals.”

I haven’t told my kids yet because I’m embarrassed. I don’t want to sound dramatic, but in my body, it feels dramatic – like someone is asking me to erase a part of my life that carried me through.

Is there any compromise here that doesn’t end with resentment? Or is this one of those hard truths where love isn’t enough? – Two Leashes, One Heart

Dear Two Leashes: This is not just about the dogs. This is about your daily life. Daisy’s comfort and Moose’s enthusiasm are integral to your daily life, and they have been there for you through a lot. It would drastically change your day-to-day if they were to no longer be part of it.

You can compromise on couch rules, training, gates and who walks whom. You cannot compromise on whether your family members get to exist. Your boyfriend is being honest, so be honest back. Tell him that the dogs are staying. If he wants a future with you, it has to be a future with them in it.

Don’t be embarrassed. You’re not being dramatic at all. Plenty of people have dealbreakers in relationships. Yours just happen to have wagging tails.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.