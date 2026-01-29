Fly Fishing Film Tour comes to town | Field reports

From staff reports

Fly fishing will be on the big screen this week.

The Fly Fishing Film Tour will be at the Bing Crosby Theater on Friday, offering anglers a chance to see some of the best fly fishing films from around the world.

This year mark’s the tour’s 20th anniversary. Spokane is its fourth stop, preceded by shows in Bozeman, Missoula and Billings.

Tickets are available at the Bing Crosby Theater website. The show begins at 7 p.m.

A separate fly fishing film series is coming to town next month. The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be screened at the Garland Theater on Feb. 27. Tickets for that show are available at flyfilmfest.com/spokanewa/.

Timber work planned for Farragut Wildlife Management Area

Idaho wildlife officials say a logging project at the Farragut Wildlife Management Area is set to begin soon.

In a news release, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said crews would start felling trees on 132 acres of the 1,418-acre WMA on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille either in late January or early February.

The work will happen south of East Perimeter Road and west of North Perimeter Road, and it will prompt temporary closures for parts of the Buggy Trail. Visitors should expect to see log trucks and logging equipment, and Fish and Game is asking people to stay clear of the active work areas.

Officials say the project will improve wildlife habitat and limit wildfire risk.

Record rainbow caught at Dworshak

A new Idaho state record was set at Dworshak Reservoir earlier this month when an angler reeled in a rainbow trout weighing more than 20 pounds.

On Jan. 13, Todd Phillips, of Fruitland, reeled in a 20.03-pound rainbow, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release. The fish measured 33.5 inches long.

That broke the state’s certified weight record for a rainbow trout by less than a half-ounce. The previous record rainbow was caught in the Snake River.

Idaho also maintains separate catch-and-release records. The largest rainbow on that list measured 31.25 inches and was caught at American Falls Reservoir.

Dworshak Reservoir, which is near Orofino, has been known to give up a record-breaking fish now and then. Both of the state’s records for smallmouth bass were set there.