Demond Wilson, ‘Sanford and Son’ star, dies at 79

By Anthony Robledo Reuters

Grady Demond Wilson, best known for his role on the beloved 1970s sitcom “Sanford and Son,” has died at age 79, his representative confirmed.

“The family of Demond Wilson is deeply saddened by his passing. At this time, they ask for privacy as they grieve,” publicist Mark Goldman said in a statement to USA Today. “Personally, I had the privilege of working with Demond for 15 years, and his loss is profoundly felt. He was an unbelievable man, and his impact will never be forgotten. The family appreciates the support ‌and understanding of the community during this difficult time.”

Goldman said no additional information is available at this time.

TMZ first reported that the actor ‌died on Friday at his home in Palm ‌Springs, California, from cancer-related complications, citing his son, Demond Wilson Jr.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson was born ‌in the southern Georgia city of Valdosta. He was raised in Harlem and started acting at age 4, joining the Broadway ensemble for a revival of “The Green Pastures,” and by age 12, he was performing dance at the ‌Apollo Theater.

His acting education continued at American Community Theater and Hunter College, and he served in the United States Army’s 4th Infantry Division for 13 months between 1966 and 1968, during which he was wounded. He later returned to acting and performed in various off-Broadway productions.

His breakout role ‌came in 1972 when he starred ​as one ‌of two titular characters on the hit NBC sitcom “Sanford and Son.” He played Lamont Sanford, the son of junk dealer Fred G. Sanford, played by co-star Redd Foxx.

The comedy series was an American adaptation of the British sitcom “Steptoe and Son,” and ran for six seasons ‌before concluding in 1977. It ranked as NBC’s highest‑rated series and the second most‑watched show on television during Season 2. A spin-off series titled “Sanford” aired without Wilson for one season but was not renewed.

“After learning about the series ​format, I was doubtful about my involvement in the project. I thought about it long and hard and decided to take a chance,” Wilson said in the “Black and Blue: The Redd Foxx Story,” a biography written by Michael Starr and published in 2011.

Other TV credits include “The New Odd Couple” and “Baby… I’m Back,” as ⁠well as films like “Full Moon High” (1981).

Wilson eventually became a published author with the 2009 release ​of his memoir, “Second Banana: The Bitter Sweet Memories of the Sanford & Son Years,” in which ⁠he recounted his era on the series.

In 1974, Wilson married model Cicely Johnston, with whom he shared six children.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect