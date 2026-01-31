Color Scheme

Gonzaga Basketball

Live updates: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts conference rival Saint Mary’s on national TV

From staff reports

First quarter

GU 11, SMC 7: After missing three games with an ankle injury, Graham Ike makes his presence felt early with five points.

Starting 5s

Gonzaga: Braeden Smith, Adam Miller, Emmanuel Innocenti, Jalen Warley, Graham Ike.

Saint Mary’s: Joshua Dent, Dillan Shaw, Mikey Lewis, Paulius Murauskas, Harry Wessels.

Pregame

Gonzaga will have a chance to take a crucial step toward a West Coast Conference regular-season championship.

The sixth-ranked Zags (21-1, 9-0) welcome rival Saint Mary’s (19-3, 8-1) for the first of two meetings. Saint Mary’s has won each of the last two games played in Spokane and four of the last six games in general.

The Gaels won the WCC title last season before Gonzaga rebounded to win the WCC Tournament.

Saint Mary’s has trotted out many antagonists during both teams’ history in the WCC. Forward Paulius Murauskas will be at the top of the Zags’ scouting report entering Saturday’s game.

Standout forward Graham Ike is anticipated to return after missing three games with a right ankle injury. Ike was averaging 18.8 points and 8.8 rebounds before his three-game absence.

Game preview

