Live updates: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts conference rival Saint Mary’s on national TV

First quarter

GU 11, SMC 7: After missing three games with an ankle injury, Graham Ike makes his presence felt early with five points.

Starting 5s

Gonzaga: Braeden Smith, Adam Miller, Emmanuel Innocenti, Jalen Warley, Graham Ike.

Saint Mary’s: Joshua Dent, Dillan Shaw, Mikey Lewis, Paulius Murauskas, Harry Wessels.

Pregame

Gonzaga will have a chance to take a crucial step toward a West Coast Conference regular-season championship.

The sixth-ranked Zags (21-1, 9-0) welcome rival Saint Mary’s (19-3, 8-1) for the first of two meetings. Saint Mary’s has won each of the last two games played in Spokane and four of the last six games in general.

The Gaels won the WCC title last season before Gonzaga rebounded to win the WCC Tournament.

Saint Mary’s has trotted out many antagonists during both teams’ history in the WCC. Forward Paulius Murauskas will be at the top of the Zags’ scouting report entering Saturday’s game.

Standout forward Graham Ike is anticipated to return after missing three games with a right ankle injury. Ike was averaging 18.8 points and 8.8 rebounds before his three-game absence.

Game preview

No. 6 Gonzaga embracing first of two matchups with rival Saint Mary’s: ‘A big opportunity to show we run this league’ Many of Gonzaga’s key rotation players will get their formal introduction to one of the West Coast’s top rivalries Saturday night, but most already have a good sense of what they’ll be in for when the first regular-season meeting with Saint Mary’s tips off at McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more

Saint Mary’s forward Paulius Murauskas should encounter more tough defense in fourth meeting with Gonzaga | Key matchup Paulius Murauskas has drawn an assortment of defenders in three previous encounters with Gonzaga. | Read more

More on the Zags

From Corey Belser to Omar Samhan, WCC had a host of villains ready to mix it up with Gonzaga | West Coast Conclusion Omar. In compiling a Hall of Inflame from the annals of Gonzaga basketball, it is the first name among triggering baddies – and so identifiable that a last name isn’t really necessary. The Big O from Saint Mary’s thoroughly dwarfs any rival in this little broom closet of Zag lore – and not only because he stands 6-foot-11 and packed around some 265 pounds, proportions apt for a would-be first round pick in the WWE heel draft. | Read more

Gonzaga anticipating Graham Ike’s return for high-stakes WCC matchup with Saint Mary’s | Notebook Gonzaga’s frontcourt still won’t be whole when Saint Mary’s visits McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday, but the sixth-ranked Bulldogs got positive news on the injury front as they prepare for one of the most important games remaining on the regular-season calendar. | Read more

How Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s match up for Saturday’s showdown | Q&A We connected with Steve Kroner to get a closer look on the Gaels and Saturday’s showdown. Kroner covered Bay Area college basketball for the San Francisco Chronicle for two decades. He works for Saint Mary’s as a broadcaster and a writer and still covers the other Bay Area schools as a freelancer for the Chronicle. | Read more

Going small has paid big dividends for No. 6 Gonzaga amid frontcourt injuries: ‘Their whole identity has changed’ Gonzaga spent months workshopping a jumbo lineup with Graham Ike and Braden Huff before springing it on Saint Mary’s last March at the West Coast Conference Tournament. | Read more