On the air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
10 a.m.: Truck Series: LiUNA 150 FS1
1:30 p.m.: Cup Series: Quaker State 400 qualifying truTV
4 p.m.: O’Reilly Series: Focused Health 250 KSKN
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay SEAM
1:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Mets FS1
4:15 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis MLBN
6:10 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers MLBN
Basketball, high school girls
9 a.m.: Run 4 Roses Classic ESPN2
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Charlotte ESPN
3 p.m.: New York vs. San Antonio ESPN
5 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Brooklyn ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: New York at Minnesota ABC
1 p.m.: Portland at Atlanta CBS
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Calgary at Montreal CBSSN
Golf
11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC
Horse racing
5 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, NWSL
3:30 p.m.: Washington at North Carolina ION
5:45 p.m.: Angel City at San Diego ION
Soccer, USL Cup
Noon: Spokane at Oakland ESPN+
Soccer, World Cup
2 p.m.: Norway vs. England Fox 28
6 p.m.: Argentina vs. Switzerland Fox 28
Softball, Athletes Unlimited
11 a.m.: Carolina at Texas ESPN
2 p.m.: Chicago at Portland CBSSN
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
8 a.m.: Wimbledon continued ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM