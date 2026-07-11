On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:30 a.m.: FIA World Endurance Championship truTV
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Quaker State 400 TNT
Baseball, MLB
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay SEAM
1:10 p.m.: Toronto at San Diego MLB Network
Basketball, 3-on-3
1 p.m.: BIG3 CBS
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: Phoenix vs. New Orleans ESPN2
2 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Boston ESPN2
4 p.m.: Orlando vs. Portland ESPNU
6 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Milwaukee ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: New York at Toronto NBA TV
4 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas ESPN
6 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas NBC
Cycling
4:35 a.m.: Tour de France Peacock
Golf
9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS
9 a.m.: PGA Champions: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC
1 p.m.: PGA: ISCO Championship Golf
Horse racing
10 a.m.: Saratoga Live FS1
Soccer, NWSL
1 p.m.: Seattle at Portland ESPN
Softball, Athletes Unlimited
10 a.m.: Portland at Chicago ESPN2
5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Utah MLB Network
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon (doubles final) ESPN
8 a.m.: Wimbledon (men’s singles final) ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8:30 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change