The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
64°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: FIA World Endurance Championship truTV

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Quaker State 400 TNT

Baseball, MLB

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay SEAM

1:10 p.m.: Toronto at San Diego MLB Network

Basketball, 3-on-3

1 p.m.: BIG3 CBS

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: Phoenix vs. New Orleans ESPN2

2 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Boston ESPN2

4 p.m.: Orlando vs. Portland ESPNU

6 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Milwaukee ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: New York at Toronto NBA TV

4 p.m.: Chicago at Dallas ESPN

6 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas NBC

Cycling

4:35 a.m.: Tour de France Peacock

Golf

9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS

9 a.m.: PGA Champions: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf

11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC

1 p.m.: PGA: ISCO Championship Golf

Horse racing

10 a.m.: Saratoga Live FS1

Soccer, NWSL

1 p.m.: Seattle at Portland ESPN

Softball, Athletes Unlimited

10 a.m.: Portland at Chicago ESPN2

5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Utah MLB Network

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon (doubles final) ESPN

8 a.m.: Wimbledon (men’s singles final) ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change