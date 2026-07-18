On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MXGP CBSSN
10 a.m.: Indy NXT: Music City Grand Prix FS1
2:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Fox 28
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Window World 450 TNT / truTV
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle SEAM
1:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Arizona or Detroit at L.A. Angels MLBN
4:20 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees NBC
Basketball, BIG3
11 a.m.: Week 5 CBS
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1:30 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Oklahoma City ESPN
3:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Toronto ESPN2
6 p.m.: Golden State vs. Memphis ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Los Angeles at Dallas ABC
1 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta CBS
4 p.m.: Connecticut at Phoenix ESPN
Cycling, Tour de France
Noon: Stage 15 NBC
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Ottawa CBSSN
Golf
4 a.m.: British Open continued NBC
8:30 a.m.: British Open continued NBC
1 p.m.: PGA: Corales Championship Golf
7 p.m.: World Long Drive ESPN2
Horse racing
11 a.m.: Saratoga Live FS1
Lacrosse, PLL
Noon: New York at Boston ABC
Soccer, World Cup
Noon: Spain vs. Argentina Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change