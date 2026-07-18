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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MXGP CBSSN

10 a.m.: Indy NXT: Music City Grand Prix FS1

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix Fox 28

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Window World 450 TNT / truTV

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle SEAM

1:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Arizona or Detroit at L.A. Angels MLBN

4:20 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees NBC

Basketball, BIG3

11 a.m.: Week 5 CBS

Basketball, NBA Summer League

1:30 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Oklahoma City ESPN

3:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Toronto ESPN2

6 p.m.: Golden State vs. Memphis ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Los Angeles at Dallas ABC

1 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta CBS

4 p.m.: Connecticut at Phoenix ESPN

Cycling, Tour de France

Noon: Stage 15 NBC

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Ottawa CBSSN

Golf

4 a.m.: British Open continued NBC

8:30 a.m.: British Open continued NBC

1 p.m.: PGA: Corales Championship Golf

7 p.m.: World Long Drive ESPN2

Horse racing

11 a.m.: Saratoga Live FS1

Lacrosse, PLL

Noon: New York at Boston ABC

Soccer, World Cup

Noon: Spain vs. Argentina Fox 28

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change