On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: F1: Hungarian Grand Prix AppleTV
7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Brickyard 400 TNT
Baseball, MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas SEAM
1:05 p.m.: L.A. Angels at San Francisco MLB Network
4:20 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia NBC
Basketball, 3-on-3
10 a.m.: BIG3 CBS
Basketball, TBT
11 a.m.: Alumni Bracket (semifinal) Fox 28
Cycling
7:15 a.m.: Tour de France (Stage 21) Peacock
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Hamilton at Montreal CBS Sports
Football, High school flag
7 a.m.: NFL Flag Championship (boys) ESPN
9 a.m.: NFL Flag Championship (girls) ESPN
1 p.m.: NFL Flag Championship (boys) ABC
2 p.m.: NFL Flag Championship (girls) ABC
Golf
5 a.m.: LIV: United Kingdom FS1
5:30 a.m.: PGA Champions: The Senior Open Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Champions: The Senior Open NBC
10 a.m.: PGA: 3M Open Golf
Noon: PGA: 3M Open CBS
Horse racing
10 a.m.: Saratoga Live FS1
Soccer, women’s club
2 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at Seattle CBS Sports
6 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City at Louisville ESPN
Track and Field
1 p.m.: USATF Outdoor Championships NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change