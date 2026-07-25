The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Hungarian Grand Prix AppleTV

7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Brickyard 400 TNT

Baseball, MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas SEAM

1:05 p.m.: L.A. Angels at San Francisco MLB Network

4:20 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia NBC

Basketball, 3-on-3

10 a.m.: BIG3 CBS

Basketball, TBT

11 a.m.: Alumni Bracket (semifinal) Fox 28

Cycling

7:15 a.m.: Tour de France (Stage 21) Peacock

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Hamilton at Montreal CBS Sports

Football, High school flag

7 a.m.: NFL Flag Championship (boys) ESPN

9 a.m.: NFL Flag Championship (girls) ESPN

1 p.m.: NFL Flag Championship (boys) ABC

2 p.m.: NFL Flag Championship (girls) ABC

Golf

5 a.m.: LIV: United Kingdom FS1

5:30 a.m.: PGA Champions: The Senior Open Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Champions: The Senior Open NBC

10 a.m.: PGA: 3M Open Golf

Noon: PGA: 3M Open CBS

Horse racing

10 a.m.: Saratoga Live FS1

Soccer, women’s club

2 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at Seattle CBS Sports

6 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City at Louisville ESPN

Track and Field

1 p.m.: USATF Outdoor Championships NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change