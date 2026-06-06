Modern lighting tips

Select classic finishes as opposed to those that are overly personalized or trendy. Matte black, brass, brushed nickel, remain popular with potential buyers. (Handout/TNS) (HO)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When it comes time to sell your home, lighting is one of the key elements that stands out. Most potential buyers embrace not only natural light but fixtures that are modern and up-to-date.

Lighting is one of the most overlooked yet most impactful elements of attracting a potential buyer to your home. Fixtures that are modern and new help to make a home feel open and airy, while outdated or overly personalized fixtures may make a home feel tired and worn.

If you’re looking to put your home on the market, here are some top lighting tips to help make your home feel modern and fresh.

Do

•Do replace builder-grade fixtures with those that are more elevated and modern. Builder-grade flush-mount fixtures tend to feel lower-end.

• Do choose clean, modern silhouettes. Look for streamlined pendants, simple chandeliers and minimal sconces that feel current but not trendy.

• Do select classic finishes as opposed to those that are overly personalized or trendy. Matte black, brass and brushed nickel remain popular with potential buyers.

• Do focus on key areas. These include the entry, dining area and kitchen. These are often the areas that potential buyers see first and play a key role in making a strong first impression.

• Do incorporate consistent lighting throughout the home. While it is not necessary to stick with the same style of lighting in every room. The overall style should be consistent throughout the home for a cohesive look and feel.

Don’t

• Don’t keep outdated track lighting. Track lighting is one of the least desirable styles of lighting and instantly dates a home.

• Don’t use overly personalized fixtures. While this may work in particular spaces such as children’s rooms, in general overly personalized fixtures will be a turn off for potential buyers.

•Don’t mix too many finishes. Too many competing metals throughout a home can feel disjointed, so keep finishes consistent and intentional.

• Don’t ignore size and scale. Fixtures that are too small disappear, especially in large spaces, while oversized fixtures can overwhelm.

• Don’t overlook lighting color and temperature. Sometimes this is a matter of preference; cool lighting can make a home feel more minimalist and sterile, while warm lighting can help a space feel warm and welcoming. The key is to be consistent.