On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland or Boston at Tampa Bay MLB
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at San Diego or L.A. Dodgers at Pitt. MLB
3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore SEAM
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto or L.A. Dodgers at Pitt. MLB
7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Milwaukee at Athletics MLB
Basketball, NBA Finals
5:30 p.m.: San Antonio at New York ABC
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle USA
Track and field, college
5:35 p.m.: NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships ESPN
8 p.m.: NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change