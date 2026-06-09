The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
52°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland or Boston at Tampa Bay MLB

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at San Diego or L.A. Dodgers at Pitt. MLB

3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore SEAM

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto or L.A. Dodgers at Pitt. MLB

7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Milwaukee at Athletics MLB

Basketball, NBA Finals

5:30 p.m.: San Antonio at New York ABC

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle USA

Track and field, college

5:35 p.m.: NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships ESPN

8 p.m.: NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:35 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change