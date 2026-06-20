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Flooring styles that sell

Hardwood flooring remains the most desirable flooring choice for potential buyers. (Dreamstime)
By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When it comes to home selling, many buyers are all about aesthetics. One key aspect that is attractive to many buyers relates to flooring; other than walls, it is the largest surface in a home.

What will boost a home’s value versus what will sink a sale? Here are top tips to help make sure your home will stand out and sell for top dollar.

Large scale porcelain tiles: Out are traditional square tiles. The modern “in” look features oversized and rectangular tiles in colors such as taupe, light gray and charcoal.

Light-colored hardwood flooring: Hardwood flooring remains the most desirable flooring choice for potential buyers. Ebony and chocolate is out; light finishes are in.

Poured concrete: Those looking for industrial chic are opting for honed or polished concrete. In an industrial or urban environment, this could be a modern hip choice.

High-quality engineered or vinyl plank flooring: If looking for durability, low maintenance and value, this could be a good choice for those on a budget.

Sisal: While many potential buyers find carpeting to be a turn off, there is one broad loom choice that remains in favor: sisal. From family rooms to even modern living spaces or farmhouse chic, sisal remains a solid choice.