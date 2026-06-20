USMNT could return to Seattle for knockout round of World Cup

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The path for the United States through the knockout stages of the FIFA Men’s World Cup is set.

The Stars and Stripes could potentially be coming back through Seattle.

The U.S. clinched the top spot in Group D late Friday night when Paraguay defeated Turkey 1-0. The result ensured the Americans will finish first in the group no matter the result of their match next Thursday against Turkey in Los Angeles.

It also sets the U.S. route for the knockout rounds and the opportunity to stay on the West Coast through at least the quarterfinals. And that could include another trip to the Pacific Northwest.

By winning the group, the U.S. is set to play a third-place team from either Group B, E, F, I or J on July 1 in Santa Clara, California.

Should the Americans win that match, they would then come back to Seattle on July 6 for a match in the round of 16 and a chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

It’s the first time since 2010 and only the second time under the current format that the U.S. has finished atop its group in the World Cup. The U.S. topped Group C in 2010 despite finishing tied on points with England, but had the tiebreaker because of goals scored. The Americans lost to Ghana in the round of 16.

The U.S. also topped its group in the 1930 World Cup with wins over Belgium and Paraguay before losing to Argentina in the semifinals.

Time for Pulisic

Thanks to the help from Paraguay, the U.S. doesn’t have to worry about rushing Christian Pulisic back into the mix. Pulisic sat out Friday’s victory due to a left calf injury that was aggravated in the first half of the opening win over Paraguay. And now with first place in the group wrapped up, there is no need to risk anything with Pulisic in the finale against Turkey.