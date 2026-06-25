Wildfire burning in Olympic National Park

By Lauren Girgis and Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

SEATTLE – A wildfire, ignited by lightning, is burning in Olympic National Park, officials say.

The fire, which started Monday, had burned 86 acres by Wednesday evening, said Olympic National Park spokesperson Molly Pittman. There are no evacuation orders.

The fire is in the middle of a steep slope in a forested mountainous area 5 miles west-northwest of Mount Olympus, toward the Hoh River, Pittman said.

It is 0% contained. No structures have been damaged.

Helicopters, wildland fire engines and hand crews are responding to contain the fire, according to Olympic National Park officials. Firefighters decided it was not feasible to get firefighters directly from aircraft to the fire line because the fire line is too far from landing zones and trails that could serve as evacuation routes for the firefighters, according to the officials.

Rain is expected to be of some help. The area of the wildfire is forecast to receive between 0.25 and 1.75 inches of rain through Sunday. The national park said Wednesday that the rain may constrain fire behavior but is unlikely to extinguish it.

Fire crews did not identify any additional fires on a reconnaissance flight late Wednesday night, according to park officials.

The Hoh Rain Forest administrative site is about 6 miles from the fire’s perimeter. The Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center, campground and trails remain open to the public.

The Lake of the Gods backcountry campsite is closed.

Olympic National Park implemented fire restrictions Thursday: