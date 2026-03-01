Mariners’ Logan Gilbert flashes his intensity in second spring start

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Rangers 9, Mariners 4 at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

Making his second start of the spring, Logan Gilbert worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts. The lone run allowed came with one out in the third inning. Rangers catching prospect Cameron Cauley ambushed a first-pitch fastball, sending it over the wall in left field for a solo homer. Gilbert threw 44 pitches with 29 strikes, including 10 swings and misses.

“I thought Logan was really good today,” manager Dan Wilson said. “I thought he came out with just a different mindset today. He used all his stuff, was ahead in the count and just saw an intensity today that was something that we haven’t seen in a little bit. Great to see that from him today.”

He also survived an awkward start to his game. Rangers leadoff hitter Alejandro Osuna hit a slow roller in between the mound and first base. Gilbert sprang off the mound, but his 6-foot-7 frame of mostly gangly arms and legs betrayed him as he tried to field the ball. He made an awkward falling “dive” and tried to backhand swat the ball to first baseman Connor Joe. It did not go as expected.

Dive?

“A flop? Or what would you call it,” Gilbert said. “Almost had it. When I first hit it with my glove, I thought I had hit it perfect. But it wasn’t close.”

Wilson’s thoughts on it?

“He’s gonna hear about that one for a while,” Wilson said. “You don’t want to see him get hurt on something like that. That just shows you the competitiveness that he has to try to make a play. But, yeah, don’t want to see anybody get hurt there.”

Cole Young gave Gilbert an early 2-0 lead, smashing a 442-foot homer to right field off Rangers lefty Jacob Latz.

“I think it’s a chance for him to get some more consistent at-bats,” Wilson said. “And today was just a day to kind of let loose. I thought he put a really good swing on that pitch. I think that’s a big lift, a big confidence boost for him, and as he gets some more at-bats here now this week, I think we’re going to see more and more of that.”

The Mariners relievers got roughed up for eight runs in the game. Gabe Mosser and Jimmy Kingsbury combined to give up seven runs on 10 hits in the sixth inning.

Player of the game

Ryan Sloan, the Mariners’ No. 2 pitching prospect, made his Cactus League debut, turning the fourth inning into a brief showcase of his massive potential. Sloan’s first pitch of the outing was a 99-mph four-seam fastball to Kyle Higashioka that resulted in a late swinging strike. Higashioka would eventually fly out to right field. Sloan needed just three pitches — cutter, two-seam fastball and 99-mph fastball at the top of the zone — to strike out Josh Smith. He got Ezequiel Durán to ground out to end his outing.

Sloan threw 12 pitches — 10 for strikes with three whiffs. His fastball was 98-99 mph with a cutter at 92-93 mph. He also used his changeup and slider effectively.

Quotable

“Seeing Ryan Sloan get out there for the first time and do what he does, it was pretty impressive for a first outing. And great to see that. Him going out there and pitching to who he is, we saw that today. He filled up the zone. It didn’t feel like the moment of getting into a big-league game like this didn’t bother him at all.” — Wilson

On Tap

The Mariners have Monday off. And then return to the field Tuesday to host the Los Angeles Angels. Right-hander Bryan Woo will make his second start of the spring for Seattle.