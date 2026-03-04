Harvey Weinstein’s third NYC trial on Jessica Mann rape allegations to start April 14

By Molly Crane-Newman New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein is slated to go on trial in Manhattan for the third time April 14, with a judge on Wednesday scheduling jury selection in his rape retrial.

State Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber set the trial date at a hearing attended by the convicted Miramax founder and his new legal team from Agnifilo Intrater, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

The retrial comes after a jury last year found Weinstein guilty of forcibly performing oral sex on a former TV production assistant but failed to reach a unanimous verdict on accusations levied by Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actor who has long alleged she was groomed, abused, and raped by the “Pulp Fiction” producer, including during a particularly violent encounter at the DoubleTree hotel in Manhattan in 2013 when she was 27 years old.

In a conviction that was later overturned, Weinstein, 73, was first found guilty of sexual assault and rape in early 2020, in the first major #MeToo case to make it to trial after a groundswell of allegations brought by at least 90 women triggered his stunning downfall and gave rise to the global movement against workplace sexual harassment.

The Manhattan jury that heard the 2020 case convicted Weinstein of raping Mann and of sexually assaulting the TV production assistant, Miriam Haley, with both women providing graphic accounts. The producer was acquitted on one count of predatory sexual assault. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 of that year.

But New York’s Court of Appeals tossed the guilty verdicts in April 2024, finding that the trial court judge, James Burke, shouldn’t have permitted three women to testify about rape and abuse allegations that weren’t tied to the charges. Last year’s partial mistrial came after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office retried the case, including new rape allegations brought by Polish model Kaja Sokola, of which the jury found him not guilty.

Weinstein was also convicted of three counts of rape by a jury in Los Angeles, Calif., in December 2022, and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He is appealing that conviction in addition to the guilty verdicts reached in June of last year.

The one-time Hollywood kingmaker is yet to be sentenced by Farber for his 2025 conviction and could face a term of up to 25 years. The third-degree rape charge jurors will weigh at next month’s trial carries a term of up to four years.

Weinstein, who is awaiting trial on Rikers Island, denies ever engaging in nonconsensual sexual encounters. He hasn’t testified at any of his trials, though at his March 2020 sentencing, he addressed Mann and Haley in a rambling statement to the court.

“I can’t stop looking at Jessica and Mimi and hoping something maybe from our old friendship with me could emerge,” Weinstein said at the proceeding. “But I’m sure like me, they have lawyers who say to them, ‘Be careful of what you say.’”

In a statement Wednesday, Weinstein’s PR man, Juda Engelmayer, said his team was confident he’d be fully acquitted at his fourth trial.

“This allegation has now been presented to juries multiple times,” Engelmayer said. “Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that the relationship was consensual, and we look forward to presenting the evidence again.”

The Daily News reached out to spokespeople for Mann.