Missing woman found dead in Sprague backyard

A 26-year-old woman who went missing last week near the town of Sprague was found dead Tuesday in the backyard of a Sprague residence, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home after the resident reported the body, identified as Aspen Valdez, to the sheriff’s office, according to a news release from the law enforcement agency.

Before she was found, the sheriff’s office reported Valdez had last been seen traveling with family on Feb. 26 from St. John, Washington, to Yakima. Valdez got out of the vehicle on state Route 23 near Sprague saying she wanted to go to Spokane and took off on foot. She was carrying a purse and cell phone.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said it performed an autopsy on Valdez. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

The Lincoln County coroner and Washington State Patrol forensic team processed the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has security footage or saw Valdez since Feb. 26 is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (509) 725-3501.

The sheriff’s office could not be reached for comment to provide further details.