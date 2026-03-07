Prince George holds on for second win over Spokane Chiefs in as many days

From staff reports

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Prince George Cougars secured their second win in as many days against the Spokane Chiefs, holding on for a 4-3 victory on Saturday at CN Centre.

The Chiefs (32-29-1-0) have lost three straight. The Cougars (38-22-2-0) jumped to third in the WHL Western Conference standings and clinched a playoff spot, while Spokane sits in sixth.

Brock Souch had two goals and an assist for Prince George, which led 4-1 entering the third period. Spokane’s Ossie McIntyre scored midway through the third period and Tyus Sparks found the net for his 26th goal of the season with just over a minute remaining in regulation to make things interesting, but the Chiefs couldn’t find the equalizer.

The Chiefs outshot the Cougars 28-19.