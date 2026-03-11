HR director resigns from Spokane Regional Health District following January suspension

After being put on leave earlier this year, human resources director Danielle Stoddard is out at the Spokane Regional Health District.

In a settlement agreement approved last week Stoddard was paid out $20,976 by the health district for unused vacation time. In return, both parties waived their right to sue, and she agreed to not disparage the health district .

Stoddard had been placed on paid administrative leave since Jan. 21 until her resignation March 2. Another still-unnamed employee was placed on leave at the same time.

The settlement did not address why Stoddard was placed on leave and eventually forced out of her position.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I have had during my time with the district. Thank you for letting me serve the Spokane community. I wish you and the team continued success,” Stoddard wrote in her resignation.