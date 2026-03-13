Spring break travel fears rise amid war, TSA lines and unrest

By Nathan Diller USA Today

Spring break travel season may feel especially chaotic this year. Long lines at airports and the Iran war – amid other recent geopolitical developments – have left some travelers concerned about venturing out on vacation.

After the war began last month, travelers were left stranded at hotels and on cruise ships in the Middle East. Earlier in February, unrest erupted in Puerto Vallarta and elsewhere in Mexico when Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes – also known as El Mencho – who led the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, was killed ​during a Mexican military operation.

Jared Feldman, owner of travel agency Jafeldma Travel, said he has fielded questions from clients worried that they might get stuck somewhere if conditions escalate, for example – though none have canceled trips yet. “I mean, people are still traveling,” he told USA TODAY. “I would say their anxiety is up a notch.”

While travelers ⁠may be worried, they can take some steps to do their own risk assessment and help their trips go smoothly. Here’s what to know.

How have geopolitical developments impacted travel?

In addition to visitors getting stuck, some travel companies canceled ‌planned operations in the Middle East following the conflict. In Mexico, flights were disrupted, a number ​of cruise lines temporarily canceled Puerto Vallarta stops and some travelers traded it in for other destinations (though officials have reassured visitors of their safety).

Meanwhile, a partial government shutdown that began in mid-February has forced Transportation Security Administration officers to work without regular pay. Strains on the system have shown as spring break travel ramps up.

“Today, travelers are facing TSA lines of up to nearly 3 hours long at some major airports, causing missed flights and massive delays during peak ⁠travel,” TSA previously told USA TODAY. “These frontline heroes received only partial paychecks earlier this month and now face their ‌first full missed paycheck, leading to financial hardship, absences, and ‌crippling staffing shortages.”

Susan Guthrie, a travel agent and owner of Cruisin’ with Susan and More, said while she had not received feedback regarding airport security wait times, many travelers are “extremely apprehensive” about visiting the Middle East.

She’s also heard concerns from clients about cartel violence ⁠in Mexico. “Most travelers ultimately chose to proceed with their trips once they understood that many major resort areas remain geographically distant from the areas experiencing the greatest disruption,” she said in an email. “Recent updates from U.S. officials indicate that operations in several major tourist destinations have largely returned to normal.”

That guidance ‌is also fluid. Viking, for example, canceled Egypt departures through and ‌including March 31 in “an abundance of caution and in consideration of new guidance from the U.S. State Department,” the company previously told USA TODAY. The cruise line later walked that back, stating it planned to operate scheduled voyages there starting on March 12.

“The official travel advisories have now been clarified and the current advisory for ⁠Egypt remains the same as it was prior to the start of the recent conflict,” Viking said in an emailed statement ​at the time.

Feldman said “safety is paramount” for cruise lines, which ⁠do their own ​risk assessments of the ports they visit. “They do want to be mindful and make sure that the passengers feel completely safe, not only on board but also obviously when they go on to shore, as well,” he said.

Spring break travel tips

For those heading abroad, experts offered the following tips:

AAA suggested signing up for the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) before leaving. That gives travelers access to updates about safety, weather and ⁠more in their destination, and helps embassies and consulates reach them in case of emergency.

Think about getting travel insurance. “Consider obtaining travel insurance before an international trip but work with a trusted travel agent who can walk you through the policy details and answer questions about what is and isn’t included in case of an emergency,” AAA said. Take note that ⁠most policies exclude acts of war.

Experts generally recommended working with a travel advisor, who can offer guidance and help clients manage changes as needed.

”Give yourself plenty of time to go through security in case of delays at TSA checkpoints,” AAA suggested. Consider using the free Mobile Passport Control app upon returning, which can help users move through customs faster.

Stay vigilant while traveling. AAA recommended monitoring updates from the U.S. Embassy and local media in ⁠destinations on the itinerary. “Social media is a great way to stay ‌connected and watch for urgent alerts,” the membership organization added.

Guthrie advised travelers to stay flexible themselves, and pick “airlines ​and hotels that offer flexible change ‌and refund policies.”

Feldman said everyone ultimately has to make their own decisions about whether they’re comfortable traveling. “You can get feedback from government agencies, you can ​get feedback from fellow travelers, you can get feedback from the industry, but at the end of the day, the passenger is really responsible for evaluating their own personal risk and what they’re comfortable with.”

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spring break travel fears rise amid war, TSA lines and unrest

Reporting by Nathan Diller, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

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