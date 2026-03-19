Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for March 19, 2026
Fly fishing
Silver Bow Fly Shop says fishing has been very good on the North Fork Coeur d’Alene River this past weekend. It is still a nymph and/or streamer game, but winter stones like capnia and nemoura stones have started to hatch. Rain and warmer temps could cause some of the recent snow accumulation to melt, so monitor flows before you go. The lower and middle stretches with slower/deeper pools are still going to be the best places to find fish.
Amber and Coffeepot lakes have been the most consistent lately with some really nice fish coming out of both lakes. Water temperatures are still cold, so there is not much for hatches other than a few random chironomids and water boatmen on the warmer days. Balanced leeches under an indicator or with a slow retrieve on a sinking line have been the most productive tactics. Liberty, Waitts, Fourth of July and Jumpoff Joe can also be good this time of year.
Trout and kokanee
Several lakes in the Quincy Wildlife Area can only be reached by hiking. Dusty Lake is popular with fly fishers, and many carry a float tube or pontoon boat down the steep trail to fish it. It’s stocked with rainbow, brown and tiger trout. Fish of 16 to 20 inches are possible on Dusty. Two other lakes that are reached by trail are Cup and Crystal. Both are planted with rainbow trout. They don’t get a lot of pressure and have a good number of carryovers in them.
Stevens County’s Williams and Hatch lakes have open water. Anglers can catch rainbow trout there through March 31.
Steelhead and salmon
From now until June 30, the spring chinook limit at Drano Lake will be two per day. Up to two hatchery steelhead or two salmon, or one of each may be retained. All salmon other than hatchery chinook must be released. A night closure will be in effect.
A few steelhead are being caught now in the Main Salmon River from White Bird to Riggins, but it may still be muddy for a few days.
Spiny ray
Water temperatures on Potholes Reservoir are approaching 50 degrees, and the immediate forecast shows highs up to 70 degrees. At those temperatures, the water will rapidly warm, making fish even more active. Anglers are finding largemouth spread out throughout the dunes by focusing on shallow water. Use lures that mimic baitfish, such as lipless crankbaits like Berkley Warpigs and Rat-L-Traps. Glide baits and jerkbaits have produced good-sized bass, but if the bite is off, consider using slow presentations such as the Yamamoto Senko.
The walleye bite on Lake Roosevelt has begun and will get better as water temperatures warm. The fish are pre-spawn right now, making them aggressive. The Spokane Arm has been productive for anglers trolling the main river channel. Good reports come from the Kettle Falls area.
Spring walleye fishing was off to a great start on the Snake and Columbia rivers, says Reel Time Fishing, but heavy rains this past week have made the rivers high and muddy. As soon as they settle down, the fishing should be excellent. For more information, call (208) 790-2128.
Soda Lake in Grant County has been producing limits of walleye in the 14- to 18-inch range. Troll a Mack’s Slow Death Smile Blade worm harness in 15 to 25 feet of water at about 1 mph. Curlytailed grubs will also find fish.
The perch fishing is holding up around the I-90 Bridge on Moses Lake, and some good-sized crappie are also showing. There is a 9-inch minimum for crappie on Moses Lake and the limit is 10.
Dworshak Reservoir in Idaho will soon be giving up some monster smallmouth bass. The Snake River also will yield some large smallmouth but you’re more likely to catch big numbers than a record-breaker. As the water warms, the Grande Ronde River will become an excellent smallmouth fishery.
Idaho’s Chain Lakes are producing decent pike fishing in the shallow bays. Dead smelt or herring are best. Nearby, Fernan and Houser lakes are beginning to produce some nice-sized crappie.
Other species
Halibut fishing starts April 2 in Puget Sound marine areas and April 30 in coastal marine areas.
Hunting
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials say deer and elk survival was looking good through the end of February. Winter survival is typically the biggest single factor affecting mule deer herds. The long-term average is about 60% of fawns surviving their first winter, but by the end of this February, 89% of collared fawns and 99% of collared calves were still alive.
While that’s good news, March and April are often when fawn and calf mortality reaches its peak because the young animals’ fat reserves are largely depleted and their digestive systems need time to convert to digesting fresh, green forage. Survival of young mule deer has a direct relation to the fall deer harvest because yearling bucks typically make up a significant portion of the overall mule deer harvest.
Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com