Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college 6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+ Baseball, MLB 5:05 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco Netflix Basketball, college men, NIT quarterfinals 4 p.m.: Illinois State at Dayton ESPN2 6 p.m.: Nevada at Auburn ESPN2 Basketball, NBA 4 p.m.: Atlanta at Detroit ESPN 6:30 p.m.: Houston at Minnesota ESPN Hockey, NHL 4:30 p.m.: Boston at Buffalo TNT Soccer, women 10:45 a.m.: UCL: Barcelona at Real Madrid CBS Sports 1 p.m.: UCL: Bayern Munich at Manchester United CBS Sports 6 p.m.: NWSL: Seattle vs. K.C. at ONE Spokane Stadium NWSL+

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college 6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga 920-AM / 100.7-FM Sports talk 6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM 3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM All events subject to change

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+

Baseball, MLB

5:05 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco Netflix

Basketball, college men, NIT quarterfinals

4 p.m.: Illinois State at Dayton ESPN2

6 p.m.: Nevada at Auburn ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Detroit ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Houston at Minnesota ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Buffalo TNT

Soccer, women

10:45 a.m.: UCL: Barcelona at Real Madrid CBS Sports

1 p.m.: UCL: Bayern Munich at Manchester United CBS Sports

6 p.m.: NWSL: Seattle vs. K.C. at ONE Spokane Stadium NWSL+

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change