On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college 6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+ Baseball, MLB 5:05 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco Netflix Basketball, college men, NIT quarterfinals 4 p.m.: Illinois State at Dayton ESPN2 6 p.m.: Nevada at Auburn ESPN2 Basketball, NBA 4 p.m.: Atlanta at Detroit ESPN 6:30 p.m.: Houston at Minnesota ESPN Hockey, NHL 4:30 p.m.: Boston at Buffalo TNT Soccer, women 10:45 a.m.: UCL: Barcelona at Real Madrid CBS Sports 1 p.m.: UCL: Bayern Munich at Manchester United CBS Sports 6 p.m.: NWSL: Seattle vs. K.C. at ONE Spokane Stadium NWSL+
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college 6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga 920-AM / 100.7-FM Sports talk 6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM 3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM All events subject to change
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+
Baseball, MLB
5:05 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco Netflix
Basketball, college men, NIT quarterfinals
4 p.m.: Illinois State at Dayton ESPN2
6 p.m.: Nevada at Auburn ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Detroit ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Houston at Minnesota ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Buffalo TNT
Soccer, women
10:45 a.m.: UCL: Barcelona at Real Madrid CBS Sports
1 p.m.: UCL: Bayern Munich at Manchester United CBS Sports
6 p.m.: NWSL: Seattle vs. K.C. at ONE Spokane Stadium NWSL+
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change