On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: IndyCar: Alabama Indy Grand Prix Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400 FS1
1 p.m.: MotoGP: Grand Prix of the Americas Fox 28
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt ESPN2
12:05 p.m.: Nevada at Washington State Mountain West Network
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific ESPN+
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Kansas City at Atlanta MLB Network
4:20 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Peacock
Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament
11:15 a.m.: Michigan vs. Tennessee CBS
2:05 p.m.: Duke vs. Connecticut CBS
Basketball, college women, NCAA Tournament
10 a.m.: Connecticut vs. Notre Dame ABC
Noon: UCLA vs. Duke ABC
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee NBA TV
4:30 p.m.: New York at Oklahoma City NBC
7 p.m.: Golden State at Denver NBC
Football, UFL
5 p.m.: Columbus at Orlando ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf
Noon: Houston Open continued NBC
Noon: Korn Ferry: Club Car Championship Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Hoag Classic Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA: Ford Championship Golf
Hockey, college, NCAA Tournament
Noon: Western Michigan vs. Denver ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth ESPN
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Florida at N.Y. Rangers NHL Network
4 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey NHL Network
Softball, college
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at LSU ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Nevada at Washington State 920-AM/100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
2 p.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 92.5-FM
4:20 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 92.5-FM
Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament
11 a.m.: Elite Eight coverage 700-AM/105.3-FM
All events subject to change