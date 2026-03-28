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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: IndyCar: Alabama Indy Grand Prix Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400 FS1

1 p.m.: MotoGP: Grand Prix of the Americas Fox 28

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt ESPN2

12:05 p.m.: Nevada at Washington State Mountain West Network

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific ESPN+

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Kansas City at Atlanta MLB Network

4:20 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Peacock

Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament

11:15 a.m.: Michigan vs. Tennessee CBS

2:05 p.m.: Duke vs. Connecticut CBS

Basketball, college women, NCAA Tournament

10 a.m.: Connecticut vs. Notre Dame ABC

Noon: UCLA vs. Duke ABC

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee NBA TV

4:30 p.m.: New York at Oklahoma City NBC

7 p.m.: Golden State at Denver NBC

Football, UFL

5 p.m.: Columbus at Orlando ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf

Noon: Houston Open continued NBC

Noon: Korn Ferry: Club Car Championship Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Hoag Classic Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA: Ford Championship Golf

Hockey, college, NCAA Tournament

Noon: Western Michigan vs. Denver ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth ESPN

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Florida at N.Y. Rangers NHL Network

4 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey NHL Network

Softball, college

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at LSU ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Nevada at Washington State 920-AM/100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

2 p.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 92.5-FM

4:20 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 92.5-FM

Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament

11 a.m.: Elite Eight coverage 700-AM/105.3-FM

All events subject to change