Global streaming revenue surged to $160 billion in 2025. Here’s why

By Cerys Davies Los Angeles Times

Global streaming revenue surged to $150 billion last year, driven largely by an increase in prices by Netflix and other streamers, according to a new report.

In 2025, global streaming subscription revenue grew by 14%, reaching a total of over $157 billion, the report from Ampere Analysis found. In the last five years, revenue has tripled from the $50 billion seen in 2020.

Streamers continue to dominate the digital distribution market with rising monthly subscription fees, more consumers choosing subscriptions with ads, and platforms expanding their global reach.

“As the streaming market matures, the emphasis is no longer on pure subscriber growth but on extracting greater value from existing audiences,” said Lauren Liversedge, a senior analyst at Ampere Analysis. She noted that the growth is happening “particularly in the most competitive markets.”

Over the next five years, Ampere Analysis estimates subscription revenue will grow by another 29%, potentially reaching over $200 billion worldwide by 2030.

The U.S. is the largest driver of this revenue growth, as the country accounts for 50% of 2025’s global streaming subscription revenue, per Ampere Analysis. Netflix accounted for the largest revenue share in the U.S. at 14%. Last week, the company also announced a price hike, where its premium tier costs $27 a month. This marks the second time in a little over a year that the streaming service raised its fees.

“Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices,” said a Netflix spokesperson in a statement.

It’s not the only streaming service to increase its prices, as Disney+, HBO Max and Apple TV made similar moves last year.

Recent data from Deloitte highlights some of the price sensitivity U.S. streaming audiences are experiencing. More than two-thirds of streaming subscribers are now opting for ads, marking a 20% increase from 2024.

That cost-conscious sentiment expands beyond North America, reaching Western Europe, according to Ampere Analysis. The total revenue from ad tiers has risen rapidly across these markets over the past five years, up from less than 5% in 2020 to 28% in 2025.

But even as consumers demonstrate their willingness to pay less and watch ads, streaming platforms still benefit, making money from both subscription fees and advertising. When accounting for that ad revenue, streaming services generated closer to $177 billion in global revenue last year. Advertising is expected to become an even more important revenue stream for these companies, as ads alone could add $42 billion in annual revenue by 2030, per Ampere Analysis.