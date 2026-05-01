Duke-Amazon partnership could send college hoops down slippery slope

By Andrew Pistone College Sports Wire College Sports Wire

Duke and Amazon have entered into an arrangement that will allow the streamer to exclusively air three Blue Devils games during the upcoming 2026-2027 campaign.

Duke’s titanic non-conference games against Michigan, UConn and Gonzaga will be available only on Amazon Prime.

“As Prime Video’s first college sports partner, this collaboration not only expands the global reach of Duke Men’s Basketball, but also creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes in a way that reflects innovation and excellence,” said Duke athletic director Nina King.

While the specific financial terms are not available at this time, the deal is set to include notable NIL opportunities and a retail component for Duke sports.

It’s a groundbreaking development that could change the way media rights are approached and could alter the way programs do business moving forward.

In the NIL era, schools are exploring every avenue to generate capital that could fund their ability to offer top prospects lucrative compensation packages. Duke’s foray into an exclusive partnership with a streaming giant will undoubtedly give other schools ideas about alternative ways for their games to be aired.

It’s unlikely that conference games will be touched in the very near future, as media rights deals have already been secured. However, Duke’s deal does open the door for a paradigm shift that could split the pie several different ways, possibly as early as the 2030s.

Even if ACC games aren’t split between ESPN, FOX, CBS, YouTube TV and Amazon, for example, this development could lead programs to think about an NBA or MLB-type model that allows regional providers to get in the mix for bidding rights.

Either way, we may just be at the tip of the iceberg in a new world order of college basketball media coverage.