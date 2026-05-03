Two US service members go missing during exercise in Morocco

By María Paula Mijares Torres Bloomberg

Two U.S. Army service members went missing in Morocco during a training exercise, the U.S. Africa Command said Sunday.

The service members were reported missing Saturday near the city of Tan Tan while participating in African Lion, the command’s largest annual joint exercise with African partner countries.

The Wall Street Journal cited a Defense Department official as saying the disappearances appear to be an accident. Initial reports indicate the two soldiers may have fallen off a cliff into the ocean, the official told the Journal.

A search and rescue operation by African Lion participating countries, including ground, air and maritime assets, is ongoing, Africom said in a statement Sunday. The incident remains under investigation.