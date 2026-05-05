Greta Van Fleet is splitting, releasing new music, or both, or neither

By Adam Graham Detroit News

DETROIT — Michigan-bred rockers Greta Van Fleet are up to … something.

The band released a nostalgic-looking 50-second video on its social channels on Monday recapping highlights from its decade-plus career.

“Thanks for the wild ride,” the video was captioned, “Love, Josh, Jake, Sam & Daniel.”

In a vacuum, it certainly looked like the band was calling it quits and thanking fans for their support. That’s how the video was received by many fans, who were caught off guard by the clip.

“What do you mean. No like what do u mean,” wrote one fan in the comments of the group’s Instagram post.

Another wrote, “Thanks for the Wild Ride? Is that the name of the new album? Don’t break my heart.”

Even respected metal head and radio show host Eddie Trunk was thrown for a loop.

“This band has been real quiet lately. I’ve been talking about on air how they kind of just went away. Now this… are they done?” he wrote on X. “I heard they were making an album. But this seems like a farewell? Who knows. But if a farewell they will come back in 5 years like everyone else bigger than ever. Ha!”

Outside of the vacuum of the video, the band is said to have been working on a new album. Is this the first piece of promo for it? Is there indeed a new album, and is it a farewell album?

Well if there were answers, that would ruin the fun of the tease, and an email inquiry to the band’s reps at its management company went unreturned on Monday.

Greta Van Fleet — brothers Josh (vocals), Jake (guitarist) and Sam (bassist/keyboardist) Kiszka, and drummer Daniel Wagner — formed in Frankenmuth in 2012 and blew up with the release of 2017’s “Black Smoke Rising,” its debut EP, which rode a wave of Led Zeppelin-size riffs and throwback ‘70s-style rock sounds.

The group soon ascended to arena tours and opening slots for rock titans like Metallica, and they won a Grammy for Best Rock Album for its 2017 EP “From the Fires.” The band’s most recent album was 2023’s “Starcatcher.”

The foursome has been quiet in recent years, and hasn’t played a live show since September 2024. Its last Detroit show was at Little Caesars Arena in Sept. 2023.

Monday’s Instagram post was the group’s first post on the platform in 10 months. The group members haven’t totally been out of the spotlight, however; Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner play on “The Dreamin’ Kind,” the 2026 album from Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim.

Jake Kiszka appeared in last year’s Bruce Springsteen biopic “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” as a guitarist in a band in a New Jersey club.

Meanwhile Mirador, the band founded by Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin from Ida Mae, recently announced a new EP, “The Gathering at Badon Hill,” which will be released May 15.