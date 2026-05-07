The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix practice FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: 176 at the Glen FS1

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN+

2 p.m.: Washington State at Air Force MW Network

6:05 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Arizona State ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Houston at Cincinnati OR Colorado at Philadelphia MLB

4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox SEAM

6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Arizona OR Pittsburgh at San Fran. MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia Prime Video

6:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Minnesota Prime Video

Basketball, WNBA

4:30 p.m.: Connecticut at New York ION

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Toronto ION

7 p.m.: Golden State at Seattle ION

Football, UFL

5 p.m.: Columbus at St. Louis Fox 28

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open Golf

11 a.m.: LIV Virginia Fox 28

11 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

4 p.m.: Montreal at Buffalo TNT

6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim TNT/truTV

Soccer, English Championship

Noon: Millwall at Hull City CBS Sports

Softball, college

2 p.m.: SEC Tournament: Florida vs. TBD ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Washington State at Air Force 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM/105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM/105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: NASCAR O’Reilly Series: Mission 200 at the Glen KSKN

1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix Fox 28

Baseball, college

Noon: Washington State at Air Force MW Network

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN+

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Arizona State ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox SEAM

4:15 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego Fox 28

1:10 p.m.: Houston at Cincinnati FS1

Basketball, NBA playoffs

Noon: Detroit at Cleveland NBC

5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers ABC

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Dallas at Indiana ABC

12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas ABC

6 p.m.: Chicago at Portland NBA TV

Football, UFL

10:30 a.m.: Louisville at D.C. Fox 28

5 p.m.: Dallas at Birmingham ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship Golf

Noon: Truist Championship continued CBS

Noon: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic Golf

2 p.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

3 p.m.: Carolina at Philadelphia TNT / truTV

6 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota TNT / truTV

Horse racing

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: UAlbany at North Carolina ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Army at Penn State ESPNU

2 p.m.: Johns Hopkins at Cornell ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Duke at Richmond ESPNU

Lacrosse, PLL

4 p.m.: Denver at Utah ESPN2

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Fulham USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Manchester City NBC

7:30 p.m.: MLS: San Diego at Seattle Apple TV

8:15 p.m.: Liga MX: Atlas at Cruz Azul CBS Sports

Soccer, women

7:30 p.m.: USL Super League: DC at Spokane Peacock

Softball, college

9 a.m.: American Tournament: Teams TBD ESPN2

9 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Teams TBD ESPN

9 a.m.: Conference USA Tournament: Teams TBD CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Sun Belt Tournament: Teams TBD ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: ACC Tournament: Teams TBD ESPN

2 p.m.: SEC Tournament: Teams TBD ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

Noon: Washington State at Air Force 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen FS1

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN2

11 a.m.: Washington State at Air Force MW Network

Noon: Florida State at Clemson ESPN2

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN+

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox SEAM

4 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or St. Louis at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ABC

4:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Minnesota NBC

Basketball, WNBA

3 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles USA

Football, UFL

3 p.m.: Orlando at Houston FS1

Golf

9 a.m.: LIV Virginia Fox 28

10 a.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open CBS

10 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship Golf

Noon: Truist Championship continued CBS

Noon: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic Golf2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Montreal ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim ESPN

Horse racing

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Jacksonville at Notre Dame ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Marist at Princeton ESPNU

2 p.m.: Yale at Syracuse ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Virginia ESPNU

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at West Ham USA

Noon: La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona ESPN

3 p.m.: USL League One: Naples at Spokane ESPN+

Soccer, women

9:25 a.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Kansas City ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Washington State at Air Force 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM/105.3-FM

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change