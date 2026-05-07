On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix practice FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: 176 at the Glen FS1
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN+
2 p.m.: Washington State at Air Force MW Network
6:05 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Arizona State ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Houston at Cincinnati OR Colorado at Philadelphia MLB
4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox SEAM
6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Arizona OR Pittsburgh at San Fran. MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia Prime Video
6:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Minnesota Prime Video
Basketball, WNBA
4:30 p.m.: Connecticut at New York ION
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Toronto ION
7 p.m.: Golden State at Seattle ION
Football, UFL
5 p.m.: Columbus at St. Louis Fox 28
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open Golf
11 a.m.: LIV Virginia Fox 28
11 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
4 p.m.: Montreal at Buffalo TNT
6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim TNT/truTV
Soccer, English Championship
Noon: Millwall at Hull City CBS Sports
Softball, college
2 p.m.: SEC Tournament: Florida vs. TBD ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: Washington State at Air Force 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM/105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM/105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: NASCAR O’Reilly Series: Mission 200 at the Glen KSKN
1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix Fox 28
Baseball, college
Noon: Washington State at Air Force MW Network
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN+
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Arizona State ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox SEAM
4:15 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego Fox 28
1:10 p.m.: Houston at Cincinnati FS1
Basketball, NBA playoffs
Noon: Detroit at Cleveland NBC
5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers ABC
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Dallas at Indiana ABC
12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas ABC
6 p.m.: Chicago at Portland NBA TV
Football, UFL
10:30 a.m.: Louisville at D.C. Fox 28
5 p.m.: Dallas at Birmingham ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship Golf
Noon: Truist Championship continued CBS
Noon: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic Golf
2 p.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
3 p.m.: Carolina at Philadelphia TNT / truTV
6 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota TNT / truTV
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: UAlbany at North Carolina ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Army at Penn State ESPNU
2 p.m.: Johns Hopkins at Cornell ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Duke at Richmond ESPNU
Lacrosse, PLL
4 p.m.: Denver at Utah ESPN2
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Fulham USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Manchester City NBC
7:30 p.m.: MLS: San Diego at Seattle Apple TV
8:15 p.m.: Liga MX: Atlas at Cruz Azul CBS Sports
Soccer, women
7:30 p.m.: USL Super League: DC at Spokane Peacock
Softball, college
9 a.m.: American Tournament: Teams TBD ESPN2
9 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Teams TBD ESPN
9 a.m.: Conference USA Tournament: Teams TBD CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Sun Belt Tournament: Teams TBD ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: ACC Tournament: Teams TBD ESPN
2 p.m.: SEC Tournament: Teams TBD ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
Noon: Washington State at Air Force 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen FS1
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN2
11 a.m.: Washington State at Air Force MW Network
Noon: Florida State at Clemson ESPN2
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN+
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox SEAM
4 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or St. Louis at San Diego MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ABC
4:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Minnesota NBC
Basketball, WNBA
3 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles USA
Football, UFL
3 p.m.: Orlando at Houston FS1
Golf
9 a.m.: LIV Virginia Fox 28
10 a.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open CBS
10 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship Golf
Noon: Truist Championship continued CBS
Noon: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic Golf2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Montreal ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim ESPN
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Jacksonville at Notre Dame ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Marist at Princeton ESPNU
2 p.m.: Yale at Syracuse ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Virginia ESPNU
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at West Ham USA
Noon: La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona ESPN
3 p.m.: USL League One: Naples at Spokane ESPN+
Soccer, women
9:25 a.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Kansas City ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Washington State at Air Force 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM/105.3-FM
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change