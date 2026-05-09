The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen FS1

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN2

11 a.m.: Washington State at Air Force MW Network

Noon: Florida State at Clemson ESPN2

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN+

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox SEAM

4 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or St. Louis at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ABC

4:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Minnesota NBC

Basketball, WNBA

3 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles USA

Football, UFL

3 p.m.: Orlando at Houston FS1

Golf

9 a.m.: LIV Virginia Fox 28

10 a.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open CBS

10 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship Golf

Noon: Truist Championship continued CBS

Noon: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic Golf

2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Montreal ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim ESPN

Horse racing

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Jacksonville at Notre Dame ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Marist at Princeton ESPNU

2 p.m.: Yale at Syracuse ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Virginia ESPNU

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at West Ham USA

Noon: La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona ESPN

3 p.m.: USL League One: Naples at Spokane ESPN+

Soccer, women

9:25 a.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Kansas City ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Washington State at Air Force 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change