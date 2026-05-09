On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen FS1
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN2
11 a.m.: Washington State at Air Force MW Network
Noon: Florida State at Clemson ESPN2
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN+
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox SEAM
4 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers or St. Louis at San Diego MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ABC
4:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Minnesota NBC
Basketball, WNBA
3 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles USA
Football, UFL
3 p.m.: Orlando at Houston FS1
Golf
9 a.m.: LIV Virginia Fox 28
10 a.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open CBS
10 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship Golf
Noon: Truist Championship continued CBS
Noon: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic Golf
2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Montreal ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim ESPN
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Jacksonville at Notre Dame ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Marist at Princeton ESPNU
2 p.m.: Yale at Syracuse ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Virginia ESPNU
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at West Ham USA
Noon: La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona ESPN
3 p.m.: USL League One: Naples at Spokane ESPN+
Soccer, women
9:25 a.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Kansas City ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Washington State at Air Force 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change