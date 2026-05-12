Man sentenced to 20 years for large fentanyl trafficking operation

A 42-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking operation that distributed tens of thousands of pills across Eastern Washington.

The sentencing of Clinton P. Patterson last week followed an extensive investigation conducted by the Spokane Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration that uncovered a sophisticated drug distribution network operating between Seattle and Spokane, with meetings frequently arranged in Ritzville, according to an Eastern Washington U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Starting in December 2023, investigators seized about 5,475 fentanyl pills, along with cocaine, firearms and multiple cell phones from a residence tied to the investigation, according to court documents and information at the sentencing hearing. Law enforcement, through surveillance footage, determined the location was used for the distribution of fentanyl in Spokane.

Text message evidence revealed Patterson was the source of supply for the fentanyl being trafficked out of the residence, according to prosecutors. The messages showed Patterson directed drug distribution activities, coordinated meeting locations and arranged payments. Records confirmed multiple payments totaling thousands of dollars in drug transactions.

Patterson was arrested in October 2024 in Pasco. Authorities searched Patterson’s home and vehicle, and seized additional narcotics, including: about 1,449 grams of fentanyl recovered from a toilet where Patterson tried to destroy evidence when law enforcement knocked on his door; 189 grams of fentanyl pills in his vehicle; and cocaine and MDMA in the residence.

Patterson’s criminal history includes convictions for attempted second-degree murder and a previous federal drug trafficking offense. Patterson previously received a reduced federal sentence for fentanyl distribution but continued engaging in similar criminal conduct upon release, resulting in this conviction.

While in custody, Patterson made threats against his own legal counsel and a federal prosecutor, the release said.

“This sentence was well deserved in this case given the huge quantity of deadly fentanyl involved and Patterson’s pattern of violent and drug-related criminal conduct,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano said in the release. “This case underscores the ongoing efforts of federal and local law enforcement to combat the distribution of fentanyl, a highly dangerous and often deadly substance contributing to the opioid crisis nationwide.”

Patterson will serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term.