Moscow man gets 17½ years in prison for child porn

A federal judge sentenced a 40-year-old Moscow, Idaho, man to 17½ years in prison after he uploaded hundreds of child pornography files to online groups and posted messages online about wanting to commit sexual offenses against children, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho.

Devin T. Pickler pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography prior to Monday’s sentencing.

The release stated law enforcement received a tip flagging a social media account for possessing suspected child sexual abuse material in summer 2024. Authorities determined it belonged to Pickler.

Law enforcement examined Pickler’s account and found he uploaded hundreds of child sex abuse material files online and posted online messages about his desire to sexually abuse children, the release said. In one message, Pickler wrote about going to a “street market” to look for young children but being unable to grope any due to “too many helicopter parents.”

A later search of one of Pickler’s personal online storage accounts showed he saved several photographs that appeared to have been covertly taken of children in public at a local street market.

Law enforcement searched Pickler’s Moscow residence in early 2025 and seized several electronic devices containing child porn. They also seized multiple ceramic figurines of children in erotic poses, as well as a child-sized sex doll.

U.S. District Judge David C. Nye ordered Pickler to be placed on lifetime supervised release after his prison sentence. Pickler will be required to register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis commended the Moscow Police Department, Latah Regional SWAT team, Lewiston Police Department, Latah County Prosecutor’s Office and FBI for their work on the case.