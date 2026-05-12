The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 (practice) FS1

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Cleveland MLB

3:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston or Colorado at Pittsburgh MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston SEAM

7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut USA

7:30 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles USA

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Colorado TNT / truTV

Soccer, men

Noon: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester City USA

6:30 p.m.: MLS: San Jose at Seattle AppleTV

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change