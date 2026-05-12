On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 (practice) FS1
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Cleveland MLB
3:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston or Colorado at Pittsburgh MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston SEAM
7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut USA
7:30 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles USA
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Colorado TNT / truTV
Soccer, men
Noon: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester City USA
6:30 p.m.: MLS: San Jose at Seattle AppleTV
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change