22-year-old man drank several Coronas, smoked from ‘dab pen’ prior to killing 21-year-old in crash, court docs say

A 22-year-old man admitted to drinking and using marijuana prior to slamming a car into a pole, killing a 21-year-old man and seriously injuring himself and two others inside the car last week near the Spokane International Airport.

Salom S. Batlok appeared Friday in Spokane County Superior Court for the first time to face one count of vehicular homicide in the death of Dewayne Aiseia and two counts of vehicular assault.

Court Commissioner Julia Pelc set Batlok’s bond at $250,000, a middle ground between the prosecution’s $500,000 request and the defense’s “minimal bond” request.

Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Fessenden called the allegations “severe,” saying Batlok drove impaired and did not brake or take any “evasive action” before hitting a sign pole and a large electrical box.

Spokane County Public Defender Annie Wasilewski said Batlok, who wore light green jail clothing Friday, has several broken teeth from the crash and has not been able to eat food in the jail as a result. Wasilewski argued for a low bond because Batlok’s injuries require further treatment and he has zero criminal history.

One of the passengers, a 22-year-old man, sustained a broken nose, broken teeth and head trauma from the crash, according to court documents. Another passenger, a 19-year-old woman, broke her ankle and femur and sustained a head injury.

Police responded the morning of May 8 to the crash involving a 2019 black BMW SUV on West Airport Drive and North Flint Road, according to court documents. Officers found multiple empty alcohol containers in the car and said Batlok’s clothes smelled of alcohol.

Batlok was unresponsive at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, so police were unable to complete any field sobriety tests with him. His blood was drawn at the hospital to test for alcohol and drugs.

Batlok asked to speak with police the next day when he was awake in the intensive care unit, court records show.

He told police he was playing basketball with friends the day before the crash at Sunset Park in Airway Heights. He left the park with friends and drove around Spokane and the West Plains, stopping to buy alcohol at least once.

Batlok said he and his friends drank a 24-case of Corona throughout the night. He estimated he drank four regular-sized Coronas and a “tall boy” Corona. He also used a THC “dab pen” during the night. He stopped drinking when he felt “gone,” he said.

Prior to leaving a gas station, he got into the back seat of his vehicle and allowed Aiseia to drive his car, Batlok told police. His last memory of the night was Aiseia driving and he and the two others, who would eventually be injured in the crash, riding as passengers.

An officer showed Batlok a photo taken from the crash scene where he was in the driver’s seat. Batlok confirmed that was him in the driver’s seat. He became remorseful and said he understood he was at fault, court records say.

Investigators learned Batlok was discharged from the hospital earlier in the week, and police arrested him Thursday at his home, police said in a news release Thursday.

Batlok remained in jail Friday night and is set for an arraignment Tuesday.