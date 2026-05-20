Amazon.com defeats appeal claiming it aided tariff evasion

By Jonathan Stempel Reuters

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday rejected a whistleblower’s claim that Amazon.com helped foreign fur manufacturers evade tariffs on products sold on its platform, hurting domestic ​rivals.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found no proof that Amazon knew or deliberately ignored that foreign manufacturers paid artificially low ⁠tariffs by understating the value of their shipments, and that the manufacturers evaded U.S. ‌Fish and Wildlife Service inspection fees by ​omitting required forms and shipping through ports not overseen by that agency.

Mike Henig, the owner of Montgomery, Alabama-based Henig Furs, said Amazon should have realized the foreign manufacturers were able ⁠to charge below-market prices by fraudulently avoiding import ‌tariffs and fees between ‌2007 and 2024, and violated the False Claims Act by shortchanging the federal government.

But the New York-based ⁠appeals court said there could have been an “innocent explanation” for the lower prices, such as economies of scale or ‌lower labor costs.

“Below-market prices alone ‌are therefore insufficient in this case to show that Amazon was aware of a substantial risk that the foreign manufacturers were ⁠submitting false claims,” Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes wrote ​for a unanimous three-judge ⁠panel. The ​decision upheld a lower court judge’s January 2025 dismissal.

Amazon is regularly sued by customers and businesses that seek to hold it responsible for the conduct of sellers on ⁠its platform.

The Seattle-based retailer’s revenue in 2025 surpassed that of Walmart, long the world’s largest retailer by revenue.

Lawyers for Henig did not immediately ⁠respond to requests for comment. Amazon and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Amazon has also faced other litigation over tariffs.

On Friday, consumers filed a proposed ⁠class action accusing Amazon of ‌failing to refund costs passed on to ​them in ‌the form of higher prices, and which resulted from tariffs ​that the U.S. Supreme Court found were imposed unlawfully by President Donald Trump. Many other companies including Costco, FedEx and Nike face similar lawsuits.