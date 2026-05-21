Human remains found in wildlife area north of Spokane

Investigators are trying to identify human remains found last week in the Swanson Lakes Wildlife Area north of Spokane.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 4:10 p.m. May 14 to the report of human remains found in the wildlife area north of the 12700 block of North Vistawood Court, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Hikers reported finding the remains, which were in various stages of decomposition, and led deputies to their location.

Detectives, with the assistance of the Emergency Operations Team, search and rescue volunteers and Spokane Regional Air Support Unit, including drone operators, were called to document the scene, collect evidence and recover the remains, which are believed to be male.

Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate to determine the person’s identity, their cause and manner of death and what occurred prior to Thursday’s discovery.