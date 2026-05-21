Spokane bicyclist hit, killed in Whitman County identified

A 42-year-old Spokane man who was hit and killed riding a bicycle last week in Whitman County has been identified as Glenn George, according to Washington State Patrol.

Christopher O. Finnestead, 55, of Damascus, Oregon, was driving late Mother’s Day night on state Route 26 when he struck George, who was riding near the fog line in the same direction as Finnestead, according to a WSP news release. The crash happened 2 miles southeast of LaCrosse.

George was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, troopers said.

Finnestead and his passenger in the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt were uninjured.

Finnestead was booked into the Whitman County Jail on suspicion of driving with a suspended license. He remained in jail Thursday on a $50,000 bond.

WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said at the time that detectives don’t believe the driver or bicyclist were impaired.