Family says goodbye as Shadle Park junior hospitalized without brain activity after ATV crash

By Julia Pentasuglio The Spokesman-Review

An ATV accident Friday in North Idaho has left a Shadle Park High School junior on life support in a Seattle hospital, according to his family.

The accident that left 17-year-old Everett Copeland without brain activity was among three ATV crashes within the same group riding in the Coeur d’Alene National Forest, according to his older sister Josie Copeland.

She described Everett as “one of the most athletic kids you could ever meet” and said her brother played as many sports as he could every year of high school and middle school.

“He loves running,” Josie said. “I think running was his favorite thing. He would do track and cross country, specifically, and he was incredible at it.”

Gifted with musical talent, Everett played the French horn since middle school and was part of the Shadle Park band, Josie said.

The additional two accidents involved Everett’s mother and a family friend, who both sustained broken bones and head injuries but are now in stable condition.

The accidents occurred while the group was on a camping trip in Coeur d’Alene, Josie said. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple ATV crashes on Forest Service Road 209 near the Horsehaven Airstrip in the Coeur d’Alene National Forest at around 8 p.m. Friday.

Three Life Flight helicopters arrived at the scene to transport the injured riders to the Kootenai Health hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Everett was given CPR, and responders were able to regain a pulse before he was transported to the hospital. Later that night, he was flown to Seattle for more intense care.

Josie started a GoFundMe to help her family with the expense. The goal of $18,000 has been met with about 200 donations.

“Any amount of money would’ve been completely fine,” Josie said. “It has really shown that Everett has made an impact on so many people’s lives.”

Josie said family and friends, including the Shadle Park High School cross country team, have driven to Seattle to see Everett and say their goodbyes. She said the high school has helped her and her family communicate Everett’s condition with the community.

Everett’s injuries included a spinal break, broken ribs, kidney and liver failure, brain swelling, and weakened heart and lungs, according to the GoFundMe.