Home styling tips

A series of vignettes in threeâ€™s is used to adorn coffee tables in this living space. (Scott Gabriel Morris/TNS) (Scott Gabriel Morris)

Cathy Hobbs

Styling a home is less about the big pieces and more about the final touches, especially the accessories. The most successful spaces feel curated rather than decorated, spacious and open as opposed to overwhelming.

Whether preparing a home for sale or simply refreshing your space, small styling adjustments can make a significant impact. If you’re looking for ways to style your space like a design pro, here are some tips.

Edit. Remove excess accessories and furniture. Creating a neutral palette and foundation and then building a design is often a successful approach.

Create vignettes of pairs or threes. Accessories styled in pairs or threes feel natural and visually balanced.

Vary items including artwork and accessories in height and scale. Mix taller and shorter objects to create dimension and prevent surfaces from feeling flat.

Layer your décor. Group items together intentionally rather than spreading them out, allowing each vignette to feel purposeful.

Incorporate texture. Use materials such as wood, linen, ceramics and glass to add depth without relying solely on color.

Keep color palettes cohesive. Limit your palette to a few complementary tones. A maximum of three colors in a color palette is best.

Consider using trays to help to anchor accessories. From trays that are metal to those made of resin, trays can be used on surfaces from bathrooms to coffee tables and consoles, to help elevate a vignette.

Balance negative space. Sometimes less is more. Allowing some negative space lets decorative elements be visible and standout.

Add organic elements. Fresh flowers, branches or greenery bring life and softness into a room and help balance structured interiors.

Take it all in. After styling, take a moment to view the space. Small shifts can make a big difference in achieving balance.