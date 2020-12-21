The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Seattle U. at California Pac-12

4 p.m.: Nebraska at (9) Wisconsin FS1

4 p.m.: (15) Texas Tech at Oklahoma ESPN2

4 p.m.: Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky ESPNU

4 p.m.: Montana at Arizona Pac-12

4 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh …………………………………………………….. ROOT

6 p.m.: (7) West Virginia at (3) Kansas ESPN2

6 p.m.: North Dakota State at TCU ESPNU

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Diego State CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Northwestern State at (1) Gonzaga …………………… KHQ, ROOT

8 p.m.: Colorado at Grand Canyon Pac-12

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: (18) DePaul at Creighton FS1

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Golden State at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers TNT

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: Idaho Potato Bowl, Tulane vs. Nevada ESPN

4 p.m.: Boca Raton Bowl, Central Florida vs. (16) BYU ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

4 p.m.: Boca Raton Bowl, Central Florida vs. (16) BYU 700-AM

6 p.m.: Northwestern State at (1) Gonzaga …………………………. 1510-AM

All events are subject to change.

