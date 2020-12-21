On the air
Mon., Dec. 21, 2020
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Seattle U. at California Pac-12
4 p.m.: Nebraska at (9) Wisconsin FS1
4 p.m.: (15) Texas Tech at Oklahoma ESPN2
4 p.m.: Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky ESPNU
4 p.m.: Montana at Arizona Pac-12
4 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh …………………………………………………….. ROOT
6 p.m.: (7) West Virginia at (3) Kansas ESPN2
6 p.m.: North Dakota State at TCU ESPNU
6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Diego State CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Northwestern State at (1) Gonzaga …………………… KHQ, ROOT
8 p.m.: Colorado at Grand Canyon Pac-12
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: (18) DePaul at Creighton FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Golden State at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers TNT
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: Idaho Potato Bowl, Tulane vs. Nevada ESPN
4 p.m.: Boca Raton Bowl, Central Florida vs. (16) BYU ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
4 p.m.: Boca Raton Bowl, Central Florida vs. (16) BYU 700-AM
6 p.m.: Northwestern State at (1) Gonzaga …………………………. 1510-AM
All events are subject to change.
