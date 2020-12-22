Washington State’s Abe Lucas, Oscar Draguicevich earn second-team honors; nine others recognized

Washington State was one of just two teams in the Pac-12 without a first-team selection, but the Cougars still had 11 players recognized when the conference announced its postseason awards Tuesday.

The group of nearly a dozen was headlined by redshirt junior right tackle Abraham Lucas, who was named an All-Pac-12 second-team offensive selection, and senior punter Oscar Draguicevich III, who was named to the second team on special teams.

Nine other WSU players were named honorable mention. Those included wide receiver Renard Bell, center Brian Greene, wide receiver Travell Harris, defensive back Daniel Isom, edge Brennan Jackson, kicker Blake Mazza, left tackle Liam Ryan, defensive back Jaylen Watson and linebacker Jahad Woods.

It’s the third consecutive second-team selection for Lucas, who anchored the right tackle position for an offense that finished third in the conference in passing yards, at 254.8 yards per game, and registered eight rushing touchdowns in four games. Lucas, who was one of the top-rated offensive tackles in the country last season according to Pro Football Focus, is eligible for the NFL draft and told reporters after the season finale at Utah he would spend the next few weeks mulling the decision to pursue professional football or return for his senior season.

Draguicevich announced plans to enter the NFL draft following his third season as WSU’s starting punter.

The Hutto, Texas, native leaves Pullman as the school’s career leader in punting average, at 45.7 yards per game, and ranked second in the Pac-12, and third in the country, with an average of 46.7 yards per punt this season.

Though it came in just four games, that number ranks No. 1 in program history.

Draguicevich placed eight of his 19 punts inside the 20-yard line and had five punts of 50 yards or longer.

He also becomes the first WSU punter to earn first- or second-team all-conference honors since Jeff Banks in 1997.

As voted on by the conference’s coaches, Colorado running back Jarek Broussard was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and USC linebacker Talanoa Hufanga received Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. First-year Colorado coach Karl Dorrell was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Fresh off a three-touchdown game against the Cougars, Utah running back Ty Jordan was named the offensive newcomer of the year while Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell was named defensive newcomer of the year.