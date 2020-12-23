On the air
Wed., Dec. 23, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: New Mexico Bowl, Houston vs. Hawaii ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: New Mexico Bowl, Houston vs. Hawaii 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.