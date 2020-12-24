Strain of the Month: Sunset Sherbet

By Rick Misterly EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

If you are over 40, there is a good chance that you recall a time when nearly all of our waking hours weren’t taken up by some type of electronic device. If a remnant of that memory remains, it might seem like a time of more imagination and reflection when “turning on” had nothing to do with pressing a button.

Occasionally people have asked if I would consider reviewing other forms of cannabis in this space. That idea had never crossed my mind, but after some thought I would say probably not.

Unless you are doing a true dry sift hash, many essential components are lost in the extraction process. Some processors will add terpenes after the extraction, but this is still not the original article. “Strain of the Month” in my mind means highlighting the flower of a particular cultivar to reveal the essence of the entire plant. Pretty basic, and, whether in a joint or a pipe, simple.

Whether we recreate or contemplate, our senses are what make the experience what it is. One would hope that our sense of smell, sight, hearing, taste and touch are engaged at all times but with the help of THC and other cannabinoids in the flower, these faculties can be opened further. Beyond these senses, think of cannabis as food for our sixth sense/imagination.

This month’s strain is Sunset Sherbet from Blue Roots, which offers up fine characteristics for firing those senses – a good serving will help you imagine new realities. With the intention of actually tuning out the static, focusing on true relaxation and tuning into the moment, our appreciation of the plant and the heightening of our senses becomes clear.

Grow manager Mike Davis lends his expert opinion with a glimpse of what we might expect from this month’s subject: “For me personally, Sunset Sherbet has the full package, starting with the beautiful coloration of the flowers. The smell has a mild yet wonderful fragrance and its sweet almost creamy flavors are followed with a relaxing euphoric effect that puts it in my top 10.”

Appearance: Looks aren’t everything, but can be good places to start. I am first taken in by the packaging that complements the contents and provides a clear view, a tight seal and a reusable container. My specimen was a single cone shaped gram chunk. In full flower, the plant is a deep purple. After trimming, a few purple sugar leaves remain interspersed with olive greens and thick tufts of reddish, golden pistillate flowers. Trichomes were a thick forest, clear towers with mushroom domes reaching for the heights.

Aroma: Nothing hits hard on the nose because the initial aromas are of light, sweet herbal and floral scents. Soon you also experience a mild citrus behind the herbs and flowers.

I appreciate the list of terpenes provided on the label. If you are looking for health benefits, Sunset Sherbet might be able to help alleviate pain and inflammation as well as give a more positive outlook. Humulene, the second terpene listed, is also known as alpha Caryophyllene, so you may be getting a double shot from the benefits of that terpene.

Effects: A quick body high bringing on a lightness and relaxation. Bright mental uptick comes next and although sitting/lying around feels good, in a short time you should be able to jump to any task if called for. Familiar, non-technical activities should be fine.

It could have been the colorful October day, but visuals seemed extremely crisp and multidimensional. Even with all the senses highly engaged this strain kept things on a calm, even note with no anxiety or other negative distractions. Enjoy Sunset Sherbet and expect a lot of power packed into the flower with a good strong high lasting nearly 3 hours with a gentle comedown.

Oh and don’t forget: Mix and mingle, but stay spaced out.

Rick Misterly is a Washington resident whose interest in cannabis dates back to the 1960s and has taken him around the world. He’s the cannabis and hashish curator for Green Barn Farms in Addy and writes the “Rick’s World of Hashish” blog.