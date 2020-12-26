Difference makers: Corey Kispert, Drew Timme torch Virginia’s defense

Corey Kispert

Kispert had a performance worthy of the record books. The senior wing established a career high with 32 points and equaled Gonzaga’s single-game record with nine 3-pointers. He hit his last 3-ball shortly before checking out for good with 5 minutes left. He was 11 of 15 from the field, including 9 of 13 from deep.

Add @corey_kispert to the school record of nine 3-pointers with this shot. Sits atop the list with Dickau and Pangos. pic.twitter.com/bjJvTHzAVm — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

Drew Timme

Timme’s homecoming was just about ideal for the Texas native. The sophomore forward scored a career-high 29 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists. He made 9 of 15 shots and 11 of 13 free throws. His work in the lane left Virginia 7-foot-1 center Jay Huff in foul trouble for long stretches of the game.

Drew Timme takes 7-1 Jay Huff to the rim. Nice drive and finish from the Texas native who flashes his signature celebration twice after. pic.twitter.com/muGh1fO6Wg — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

Turning point





It was essentially the opening tip. Virginia turned it over on its first three possessions and the Zags scored on their first three. That made it 7-0 and soon it was 18-5 and 36-16. The Cavaliers never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way. Gonzaga led by as many as 33 points.